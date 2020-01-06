CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The death of George Floyd and other unarmed black men and women has reignited a conversation about police brutality in America.

In an interview with former First Assistant District Attorney for Nueces County and legal analyst, Matt Manning our 3 News reporter Marissa Cummings continues the conversation being had nationally.

Topics pertaining to the case of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck, was addressed including the arrests made in the case and how people are rioting and protesting.

Along with the two other recently nationally recognized cases of Breonna Taylor, a bystander in Kentucky who was shot and killed by officers after they raided her home and Ahmad Arbery, a black man who was chased and killed by two white men in Georgia.

Manning addresses how we can ensure incidences like these do not occur in the Coastal Bend by holding those responsible accountable and forming a community organization whose job it is to independently investigate and analysis cases such as these.