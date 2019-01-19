CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, pots of chili were being stirred and served to people willing to donate to the United States Coast Guard Corpus Christi sector.

Robert O'Quinn took it upon himself to host the chili fundraiser in front of his home.

O'Quinn set up two, five gallon containers where people can drop off monetary donations of any amount.

The money raised will be given to the Coast Guard on Monday and used to help families who are going without pay due to the partial government shutdown.