Local mental health expert shares advice on how to take the pressure off of Valentine's Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Valentine's Day: a fun time to show a little extra love to those who love you. But that's what it should be: "fun."

Because whether you're single, dating or happily in a relationship, local mental health experts say the day itself can often bring with it a dose of unnecessary pressure.

Melica Wiley is a licensed clinical marriage & family therapist and the co-founder of Youvolve Healing Center. Some advice she shared for couples and individuals this Valentine's Day: share the love! But don't fall into the trap of pressure.

"What I tell my couples is, think of Valentine's Day as a day that we can celebrate our love for others, but if we are really focusing on Valentine’s Day, everyday being Valentine’s Day, then we’re actually intentional about doing those efforts of love, those little tokens of love. You're seen and heard."

The gifts, the flower deliveries, the posts... From the outside looking in, it can feel like a lot, or even daunting, if you're not giving those or receiving it. Wiley says, do those things if you want to and if you know it will make your significant other smile. It's sweet and thoughtful! But it shouldn't stress you out.

"We take that pressure off," Wiley said. "Honestly, it’s not that bad because typically it’s others that are putting that pressure on us to wear a certain thing, do a certain thing, buy a certain thing so that we can go to work and be like, ‘look at what my partner gave me!’

Instead, hone in on what's really important: each other. She says there are things, big and small, that couples can do everyday to better show love and compassion.

"Turn towards one another and connect, whether that is with a text, 'hey I’m thinking about you,' a phone call, when you walk in the home and instead of just busying your day, actually take a moment," Wiley said. "Make eye contact with your partner. 'How are you doing? How was your day?'"

While many of us may know more or less what our love language is, or which ones we may be particularly stronger at, Wiley also advises choosing *one of the love languages to tap into each day.

The five love languages are the five different ways of expressing and receiving love: words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, acts of service and physical touch.

She adds tapping into these even by a small amount, (whether it's incorporating more hugs or hands on the shoulder to offering to take out the trash or do the dishes) can have a big impact.

While Wiley specializes in counseling and therapy for couples' and families, she says for those who aren't sure about therapy just yet, to instead try self-help books, attend a workshop or make plans to do more things together.