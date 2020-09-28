Local mural is making its way to the state capitol

The University of Texas is making room for a mural that represents Coastal Bend history.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The University of Texas is making room for a piece of Coastal Bend history.

The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History is transferring a mural that has long been a part of their exhibit to the UT campus.

The Texas sized painting is 20 feet- by-10 feet and it depicts dozens of longhorns in a pasture representing the cattle culture in South Texas.

It was created by Fred Orchard, a local muralist who's created other pieces for the museum.

Scott Simmonds, the Director of Operations for the museum says working with UT opens doors for more collaboration with higher education in the future.

"It's a really neat opportunity now for us to build upon those relationships and partnerships without universities like Texas A&M Corpus Christi and now UT Austin,” said Simmonds.