Local organization celebrates International Transgender Day of Visibility

The Coastal Bend Pride Center hosts an event recognizing locals in the transgender community and their accomplishments in society.

For the first time, the Coastal Bend Pride Center hosted a celebration for the local transgender community since the start of the pandemic.

"It's a beautiful way to say this is who I am, and I'm your neighbor I'm your client, I'm the person who bags your groceries at the grocery store, I'm everywhere," said Norena Gutierrez, a volunteer and mother of a transgender kid.

"Every single week when we meet on Thursdays, there is a conversation about the safety of their child," said Gutierrez. She leads a parent support group and said although progress has been made, challenges still lie ahead.

"The Transgender Day of Visibility is held every March 31. It's a way to celebrate those who are transgender, recognize their accomplishments and achievements, and also recognize the fight for justice and equality that we have among our transgender community," said Barton Bailey, the director of the pride center.

Bailey said this day of recognition was founded in 2009 by a woman in Michigan. Both he and Gutierrez said they're excited to lead an organization that prioritizes inclusion and diversity.