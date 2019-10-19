CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Board of Park Commissioners was created in 1949 in order to improve dedicated parklands in Nueces County.

The board focuses on lands that have one or more islands or parts of islands suitable for park purposes.

The Nueces County Board of Park Commissioners has been responsible for historic events along the Nueces County coastline. They are responsible for improving the Packery Channel Nature Park, I.B. Magee Beach Park, Horace Caldwell Pier, Padre Balli Park, Bob Hall Pier, and Newport Beach.

A ceremony was held Saturday, October 19 at Bob Hall Pier for the community to enjoy these world-renowned recreational and educational facilities.

For more information on the Nueces County Board of Park Commissioners, visit their website at https://www.nuecesco.com/county-services/parks-coastal