Local police warn parents of online enticement increasing during the pandemic

Local parent takes action to protect her kids from becoming victims to online predators.

Since the pandemic started, kids of all ages have been interacting online at a much higher rate than usual. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported a 98-percent increase in online enticement since 2019.

"It's unbelievable what kids have access to on the internet," said Elisabeth Tabor, the owner of the Coastal Bend Mom Collective; a local resource for moms in the community.

Tabor has two sons, a 14-year-old and an eight-year-old. She said the pandemic made monitoring her son's screen time a bit more difficult since they were at home and online more often.

"It was tough because kids get sucked into the system. My younger son, for example, if he starts playing the game, then he is like a total zombie," said Tabor. "As 'mom', I'm trying to do virtual school to kids, so I can't watch everything, all the time. So, my older son would be up in his bedroom working on work, like is he actually doing his schoolwork, what's going on up there when I'm not watching," said Tabor.

Corpus Christi Police Department sent out a notice to parents, warning them of the recent report showing more enticement online.

"What's included in that report is anytime someone reaches out to a child, where if someone they believed to be a child on the internet, and that attempts to commit a sexual abuse, or even abduction," said C.C.P.D. Captain Denny Asbury.

Asbury said often times they see kids meet strangers via online gaming and social media.

"Most kids don't need to have their phone in their bedroom at night, and that's when a lot of these individuals know that the parents are asleep, or the parents are working and that's when they're going to reach out to the kids late at night," said Asbury.

He added the importance of parents being aware of social media sites kids are using and who they're talking to.

Tabor said she relies on the program Bark to help monitor what's being said on the screen.

"It alerts you if there's bad pictures. It alerts you if they're accessing websites they're not supposed to, or attempting to. I'm able to set like limits on time. So, at a certain time every night all the apps just turn off," said Tabor.

Although her son has expressed his disapproval of the monitoring, she said it's her job to keep him safe to the best of her ability.

Tabor partnered with Bark to offer a code to Coastal Bend parents interested in the program. You can find more information here.