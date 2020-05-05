CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local real estate developer has been named the new president and CEO of the Aransas County partnership economic development corporation.

Neil Amsler, a long time Coastal Bend resident, formerly headed up the Victoria EDC before joining a real estate developer in Corpus Christi. Amsler says recovery from Hurricane Harvey will ultimately make the area better than ever.

“Rockport probably needs one to two more years before it is completely redone," Amsler said. "Only it will be immensely better. Virtually everything that was blown down is being put back better than the way it was. So, we're going to be a better place than we have ever been.”

Amsler says he hopes to help diversify the Rockport economy to make it a shining jewel of the Texas Coast.

