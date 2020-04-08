Local resident concerned about the delay in COVID-19 test results

A Flour Bluff resident said she went to the American Bank Center on July 10, where the National Guard was conducting the tests.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local residents have expressed concerns about the delay in receiving their COVID-19 results, some say the tests were taken nearly a month ago as of August 4.

A Flour Bluff resident said she went to the American Bank Center on July 10, where the National Guard was conducting the tests. She's waited weeks to receive her results but hasn't been contacted by anyone. She said she's not only worried for herself but for others who could also still be waiting on their results.

"I wasn't able to see any of my doctors at that time either, so it was very hard and difficult for me. I'm pretty sure there's a lot of people out there like me who still need to find out their results," said Connie Taylor, Flour Bluff resident.

3News reached out to the Nueces County health department to try and get some answers regarding the concerns.

"That's not the health department drive-through,that's the American Bank Center, the military or the National Guard, or the state testing center," said Annette Rodriguez, health director for the Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District. "We hope there's not a lot of these individuals that are coming out positive after two weeks time."