Local response to recent hate crimes against Asian American community

People across the nation gather in solidarity to raise awareness after increased violence against Asian Americans.

Several Asian American communities are on edge after the shooting in Atlanta. The shooting left six asian women and two men dead.

"We are part of the American fabric of society and cultures. and when these incidents happen, it always jolts us to reality," said Anantha Babbili, a professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Babbili is an immigrant from Asia and identifies with the Asian American community.

"When you see the businesses getting, you know, vandalized or our lives being threatened, in one way or the other, you know, it really grieves that area. It really pains us you know in a deeper way, and you feel like after all no matter how hard we work to be Americans, you are felt to be an outsider," said Babbili.

Since the start of the pandemic, Asian Americans were left vulnerable with many people blaming them for the coronavirus. The recent killings in Atlanta caused more fear and anxiety among their community.

"We have to keep learning about other cultures and understand the true pain, that these communities are going through," said Babbili.

Although Corpus Christi has always been welcoming to diversity, he said there's always room to learn more.

"People should be treated with human respect and dignity, no matter where they're from, who they are or what they are," said Richard Hafemeister, the director of operations at the Texas State Museum of Asia Cultures and Education.

Hafemeister said they hope more of the Coastal Bend community takes the time to visit and learn more about the Asia cultures moving forward.