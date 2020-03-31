CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite her industry being rattled like so many others due to COVID-19, one local hair salon owner is flipping the script and continuing to help her clients, while also supporting her business at the same time.

Evana Reyna is the owner of Riptide Salon in Corpus Christi. She opened her salon just recently, back in August of 2019.

Flash-forward to March 18th, she made the painful decision to close her doors for the time being out of the safety of staff and clients. Reyna says this the harsh reality she and so many others in the service industry are now facing.

"As a first-time business owner, this is a very scary time. A lot of businesses have shut their doors because of how close in proximity we are to our guests. It's not one of those things where we can stay six feet away from a client, we are literally touching our client to do their hair and to do other services we offer," Reyna said in a Skype interview with KIII anchor Leslie Adami. "We have bills to pay as well. It's not just, 'oh, we have salon bills,' we have our personal bills at home. So everyday we're out of the salon, we don't have an income."

In addition to the services, there are other expenses Reyna says salon owners and employees are responsible for that are now seeing shortages and that many may not think of, such as toilet paper, paper towels, the constant cleaning of towels and drapes...etc.

However, instead of allowing herself to feel or be defeated, Reyna found inspiration online.

"About a week into us being quarantined, I started getting on social media and started realizing I can't just not do anything, I have to do something!"

Reyna said that's when she came across several posts of other local businesses presenting creative ways to stay afloat and be there for their customers, such as selling DIY kits to make cookies and even pizzas.

So, she created a hair touch-up kit.

Evana Reyna

"Nothing too hard for them [clients] that they wouldn't be able to do it, but something that is just quick, to hold them over until they can come into the salon again," Reyna said, who although hopes for a tentative re-opening in May, is also bracing for it to take a little longer if necessary.

She shared that quickly after posting about the at-home kits, she was able to fulfill 25 orders, and that despite discounting the price one would normally pay in the salon, she was able to make enough revenue to pay for April and May rents, as well as the electric and phone bills for the business.

Reyna says that everything that's happened has really shifted how she is planning for the future.

"My mindset has changed a lot: it's not about what can I do in the current situation, it's about what are we going to do to rebuild our business back up after all this passes?"

She shared the following advice for other local business owners who may now be finding themselves in similar situations:

"Stay focused on what you do have, and not what you don't have, that way when you get back into the salon, you're able to come in with a grateful heart. I will say this has been one of the most humbling experiences ever," said Reyna. "It's definitely opened my eyes and showed me that, life can change in an instant and definitely to be more prepared in the future for something like this."

Reyna is also the founder of a group called, "HEAT: South Texas," a network of other hair stylists across South Texas to offer support, tips, advice and share their work among one another.

Details on how to best contact Reyna, as well as information about the at-home kits can be found below:

Evana Reyna