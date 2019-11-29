CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burrowed in the hustle and bustle of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday, an opportunity for locally-owned stores to increase sales.

Small Business Saturday is an opportunity that small business owners look forward to each year.

It is a relatively new concept, but Small Business Saturday has proven to be a success, something that is not only good for business owners, but for the local economy as well.

Local businesses like Blue Moon Vintage rely on the support of the community to keep their establishment striving. A Christmas market will be set up at Blue Moon Vintage on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be other vendors included in the Christmas Market.

"It is important for people to shop local and important for other small businesses to support each other. It benefits the community," said Kimberly Tajchman from Blue Moon Vintage.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: