Local students learn painting skills after creating a school mural

Students at Early Childhood Development Center picked up paintbrushes and learned skills towards becoming an artist.

Educators at the Early Childhood Development Center wanted to find a way to teach students new skills while also giving them a chance to enjoy learning during this time.

"We just get a brush that she gives us, we get a color from the basket and then we start painting," said Julieta Aldridge, a fifth grade student at the school.

Fourth and fifth grade students at E.C.D.C. participated in painting a mural.

"They're working on a five panel mural and each of them is symbolic," said Mayra Zamora, the art teacher at the school.

From the sea turtle to the Texas symbol, the students had a chance to learn the mechanics of what it takes to be an artist.

"I think I'm pretty good, but I learn more stuff here than regular painting. Like staying in the lines and stuff instead of being sloppy I actually go in detail," said Ja'Naya Stafford, a fifth grade student at the school.

"We want to remember this year because we've survived it. We've made it through it, and this is just something we're leaving behind," said Kelly Loving, the principal at the school.

Loving painted some herself and said the mural is what the kids deserve to be apart of after all of the challenges they overcame during the pandemic.

"It was so disheartening for a lot of the kids after spring break last year, we didn't come back to campus. They didn't have art for for a huge, period. So, I definitely wanted to come back and do something special with the kids, something that would be unforgettable," said Zamora.

Zamora said while the students are learning skills like patience with their paintings, the mural also offers an opportunity to relax and enjoy something new with their peers.