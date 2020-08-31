Local teacher finds a way to connect with her students despite the challenges brought by the pandemic

Robstown ISD teacher, Melinda Cortinas decided to schedule weekly visits with her students practicing CDC guidelines.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many teachers and students are used to classroom interactions where they can speak with their teachers one on one. One Robstown ISD teacher isn’t letting the pandemic stop her from connecting with her students.

Meeet Melinda Cortinas. Cortnias has been teaching for twelve years. Cortinas teaches pre-k 3 and 4 at Lotspeich Elementary in Robstown ISD.

Preparing for this school year has presented challenges for all teachers. Whether it’s their first-year teaching or eleventh year, every teacher is overcoming new obstacles. Cortinas is staying positive through the uncertainties.

“We’re figuring it out and we’re gonna get through it. I’m lucky I have really great parents that get on with their kids when they’re supposed to and everything, “said Cortinas. “It’s been fun. I’ve been enjoying it, it’s a learning process, but I wanna be back in my room.”

Many educators like Cortinas miss being able to be in the classroom with their students, but Cortinas says virtual learning does have some benefits.

“We’re talking to parents a lot more. We’re connecting with parents a lot more than we would if they were in the classroom sometimes,” said Cortinas. “It has it’s pros and it’s cons.”

Teachers are always developing lesson plans and fun ways to interact with their students. Cortinas has gone above and beyond to connect with her students while social distancing.

One Friday Cortinas informed parents that she wanted to schedule weekly home visits practicing CDC guidelines.

“I told them it would be a porch drop off, ring the doorbell, step back and just have a little conversation with the kids from a distance. I have my mask on of course. I’m not wearing it now because I’m in my room by myself, but I do have my mask and I visit with them,” said Cortinas.

Cortinas visited with all fourteen of her students. Cortinas said her and her students were excited. Cortinas wanted her students to see her in person and not just on a screen.

“I always tell them this is their school family. So, if I’m part of their family I don’t want to just be a face on the screen. I really want to see them, connect with them. Even if it’s just for a few minutes so they can know I exist,” said Cortinas.