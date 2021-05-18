Local travel agencies hope for an increase in bookings

As the CDC continues to adjust their guidelines for traveling, local agencies remain hopeful to see more people pack their bags for vacation.

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes updates to several pandemic guidelines from masks to traveling, local agencies prepared to see more people pack their bags for vacation.

"Two of the girls actually left the company, and the rest of us have stayed with the company and are operating on a remote basis," said Mark Johnstone, the president of Sanborne Travel Services.

In September of last year, Johnstone decided to close his store front after taking a major economic hit.

"Last year we were very depressed, you know there was no vaccine out there, basically the whole world was shutting down. And, you know our phones were not ringing. We were spending most of our time refunding people who had already bought travel," said Johnstone. He added they saw a nearly 90 percent decline in clients.

"My guesstimate was we were down last year in some cases over 70 percent," said John LaRue with the Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce.



LaRue said it was no surprise to hear of the agency's challenges throughout the year.

"Seventy percent of our 2,000 members are small businesses from two to 20 people, so they were the ones that were really affected by by the shutdown, they didn't have the resources or the cash reserves to just, just keep going," said LaRue.

Both LaRue and Johnstone said with more people getting vaccinated and the recent lifting of CDC guidelines show a positive sign for the future business.