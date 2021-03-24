Local USDA programs await COVID-19 relief from American Rescue Plan

The Coastal Bend Food Bank and WIC program of the City of Corpus Christi are two of many receiving help from the American Rescue Plan.

Several organizations such as the food bank and WIC office saw an increase over the year and even more recently since the winter storm.

"In almost a year, we've done 550 state of disaster distributions, this is aside from the distributions that we do on a daily basis or, you know, regular distributions," said Bea Hanson, the director at the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Hanson said they've seen an increasing demand since the pandemic started.

"Then we had the freeze. People who lost electricity, they lost whatever they had in their refrigerators and freezers. So, that was another way for people that have never used our services that were coming in saying 'the stores are empty, we don't have any food,' said Hanson.

A year full of loss jobs, loss wages and loss electricity. The WIC program of Corpus Christi said these were factors that caused them to see more people needing help also.

"Our caseload has actually increased pretty much every month since COVID started. So, there's definitely been an increase in our area," said Kathrine Galvan, the program director.

Galvan and Hanson said these are reasons why they're grateful for being included in the American Rescue Plan.

"Our clients are the ones that do see a lot of that, so we're very grateful to be able to help provide these nutritious foods for the families," said Galvan.