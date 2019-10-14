CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're familiar with breast cancer than you know it has stages of severity, but you might not know what each stage means.

A local women raising awareness about stage four breast cancer also known as stage four.

“I go in my shower and I cry,” Stephani Sasser said. “I get in my cry and I cry.”

She was diagnosed two and a half years ago at the age of 29 with metastatic breast cancer which means it has spread to other parts of her body.

Sasser said 115 women die daily of stage four because it is diagnosed as a terminal illness and she said her days are numbered too.

“I have two to three years to live,” Sasser said. “Of course I'm going to fight for longer because we have to fight as moms for our little ones .”

Sasser held a benefit and fundraiser to help with medical expenses as well as to raise awareness about stage four.

She said only seven percent of funding goes towards metastatic breast cancer and there needs to be more.

And for anyone currently suffering from the complicated disease she gives simple advice.

“Find your one happiness and live off that,” Sasser said. “He is mine and that is one I'm living off of day to day.”

If you wanted to donate but didn't get a chance to attend the benefit, Sasser has a donation fund under her name at Navy Army.

