BEE COUNTY, Texas — Heroes don't always wear capes. They can even be your average Joe.

One local man showed us that having a little courage can go a long way.

Daniel Garcia was driving on U.S. Highway 181 when he noticed Bee County Sheriff's deputies on a traffic stop.

A suspect was resisting arrest and was armed with a pistol.

Without regard for his own safety, Garcia assisted the deputies with the arrest.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office says Garcia was instrumental in the suspect's apprehension.

Sheriff Alden Southmayd expressed his gratitude when he presented Garcia with a Certificate of Appreciation for his act of service in front of the Bee County Commissioners Court.