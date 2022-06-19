A storm crossed over Lake Lavon on Saturday night and caused a boat with four people onboard to overturn, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

WYLIE, Texas — Three bodies have been found after a storm caused a boat to overturn at Lake Lavon on Saturday night, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

Two men were found dead Sunday; a third was found Monday morning. A fourth person on the boat survived the incident.

The department said a storm crossed over the lake around 8:45 p.m., which led a boat with four men onboard to overturn.

One man was able to grab ahold of a tree and call 911, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said the Texas Game Warden was able to rescue that man and learned that three others were missing.

Crews were unable to locate any of the missing men on Saturday night. The search resumed Sunday morning, and the sheriff's office said the body of one of the men was recovered from the water.

On Sunday night, the Game Warden said another missing man was found. One man was still unaccounted for, but authorities found him Monday morning.

Crews with the sheriff's office, the Wylie and Princeton fire departments and the Game Warden helped in the search. A small storm went through the area Sunday evening, which paused the search.