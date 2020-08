Three females in an SUV crashed into a building near downtown Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police say only the SUV was involved in the collision and at the moment this incident is currently under investigation.

One teen, one woman in her 30s and an older female, who died on the scene due to her injuries, were involved in the accident.

