CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday night, the Corpus Christi Police Department was called out to the 2700 block of South Port Avenue for a shooting.

Police say when they arrived one person was on the scene and injured. That person was then transported to the hospital where they later died, according to police.

Officials say there were two other victims injured that transported themselves to the hospital and are in stable condition.

According to CCPD, the shooting was not a random act. They say the victims knew the suspect.

Police say the case is still under investigation and no one is currently in police custody.

