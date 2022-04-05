1 driver airlifted to hospital following car crash in Sinton

Debris from the wreck was scattered across the road and surrounding areas.

SINTON, Texas — A driver was sent to the hospital Wednesday night by HALO-Flight after one vehicle crash just south of Sinton.

The crash took place at FM 2046. Debris from the wreck was scattered across the road and surrounding areas.

According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the driver hit a culvert, sending the car flipping. The Department of Public Safety was investigating the crash.

