1 incumbent ousted in Corpus Christi City Council runoff election

All three races for Corpus Christi City Council were close, with the winners holding 51-percent of the votes.
Credit: KIII TV

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The results are in for the three runoff races for Corpus Christi City Council.

Everett Roy defeated incumbent Billy Lerma in the race to represent District 1 on the Corpus Christi City Council Tuesday.

Roy claimed 51-percent of the vote, which amounts to 797 votes. 

Sylvia Campos defeated Mark Scott to represent District 2 on the council. Campos claimed 51-percent of the votes, which amounts to 2,210 votes. 

While all three races were close, incumbent Roland Barrera was able to beat Eric Cantu to represent District 3 on the council. Barrera claimed 51-percent of the votes, which amounts to 1,255 votes.

To view the election results, residents can visit the Nueces County elections website.

