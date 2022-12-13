1 incumbent ousted in Corpus Christi City Council runoff election

All three races for Corpus Christi City Council were close, with the winners holding 51-percent of the votes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The results are in for the three runoff races for Corpus Christi City Council.

Everett Roy defeated incumbent Billy Lerma in the race to represent District 1 on the Corpus Christi City Council Tuesday.

Roy claimed 51-percent of the vote, which amounts to 797 votes.

Sylvia Campos defeated Mark Scott to represent District 2 on the council. Campos claimed 51-percent of the votes, which amounts to 2,210 votes.

While all three races were close, incumbent Roland Barrera was able to beat Eric Cantu to represent District 3 on the council. Barrera claimed 51-percent of the votes, which amounts to 1,255 votes.