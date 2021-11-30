$1 million lawsuit filed against woman who pulled gun on driver in parking lot dispute

The victim, who had her 6-month-old child and two friends in the vehicle with her, caught the incident on camera.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The video accompanying this story aired Dec. 1, 2021.

A $1 million lawsuit has been filed against the woman arrested back in November for pulling a gun on a driver and her passengers in the parking lot of the H-E-B grocery store in Annaville, Texas.

It was Nov. 24 when police said 60-year-old Rossie Dennis parked behind the victim, blocking her into a parking space, and got out of her vehicle. She then walked to the driver's side of the victims car and pointed a handgun at the victim, threatening to pull the trigger over a parking spot dispute.

The victim, who had her 6-month-old child and two friends in the vehicle with her, caught the incident on camera. That video helped police secure a warrant for Dennis' arrest. She was arrested Nov. 30.

On Monday, 3News received a copy of a lawsuit filed in Nueces County Court of Law No. 3 against Dennis for assault and threat of bodily injury, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence.

The lawsuit seeks monetary relief for these damages of more than $250,000, but not to exceed $1 million in compensation. The lawsuit also specifies that the plaintiff wants a jury trial.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.