CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — August 17th is National Thrift Shop Day!

Three local church affiliated thrift stores are celebrating by hosting their first ever Dollar Sale!

The Christian Thrift Store and God's Gift to You Thrift Store in Corpus Christi along with Grace Community Thrift Shoppe in Annaville are all selling everything in their stores for just one dollar!

Each store will allocate their proceeds to the church they are affiliated with and the projects each serve.

The Christian Thrift Store (3915 Gollihar Rd)

God's Gift to You Thrift Store (3101 So. Staples Street)

Grace Community Thrift Shoppe (4425 Church St., Annaville,TX)

