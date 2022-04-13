1 suspect arrested in relation to Maryland Drive shooting, other still at large

Police are asking for the public's assistance in searching for Alonzo Jackson, the other man linked to the shooting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are still searching for another man that was involved in the shooting that took place on Maryland Drive last week.

According to the CCPD Blotter page, officers were able to track down the whereabouts of Deontaye Carter, one of the suspects involved in the shooting.

On April 7, around 5:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Maryland Drive in reference to shots heard. When officers arrived to the home they found a man who had been shot and killed under a covered carport.

According to the blotter page, Jackson is described as a Black male who stands at approximately 5’03” and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

If residents have any information regarding this case, they are encouraged to contact detectives at 361-886-2840.

