CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the City of Corpus Christi, a total of 10 first responders were quarantined after they were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Gollihar Road Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ayers Street. Police said a driver was seen weaving through traffic traveling westbound when he lost control and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

One driver was trapped and had to be extricated from their vehicle.

The two drivers involved, a 24-year-old male and a female in her mid-20s, were both rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; and according to the City, one of those patients fit the criteria for COVID-19 and is being tested.

As a precaution, the City said all of the first responders who assisted in the rescue have been quarantined and will have their activity monitored. In all, four Corpus Christi Police Department officers and six Corpus Christi Fire Department firefighters will remain in quarantine until the patient's test results come back.

