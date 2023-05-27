10 kilos of cocaine found during traffic stop on Highway 77

The officers found a false floor built within the vehicle's body.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Precinct 3 constables made a cocaine bust along highway 77, north of Bishop.

A 2020 Nissan Rogue was stopped by one of the deputy constables assigned to the DA's Criminal Interdiction Unit.

The driver said he had just left Mexico and was heading to Dallas to visit his family. However, the deputy suspected the driver was lying about his trip and asked to search the vehicle.

Investigators said the driver gave consent. Other officers arrived and began searching the vehicle for any signs of drugs.

The officer's found a false floor built within the vehicle's body and a compartment access door inside the driver's side rear fender well.

They said they discovered 10 kilos of cocaine valued at 300-thousand dollars.

Supervisor Mike Tamez with the CIU Task force, spoke with 3NEWS and said, "It's Memorial Day weekend, so the smugglers are going to have a good valid reason for travelling. They're also going to blend into traffic and if you look at the vehicle that was stopped on that day it looks just like your ordinary, everyday vehicle,"

The driver is now in the Nueces County jail on a first-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

