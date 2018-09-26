Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Downtown Management District is working with the Corpus Christi Police Department to make downtown a safer place with the help of some new security cameras.

10 cameras will be installed along Chapparal, Mesquite, and Water streets, which are some of the more populated places downtown. Money for the cameras comes from the management district's budget paid for by downtown businesses.

The added security will help cut back on auto burglaries in the area.

According to police, the Downtown Management District will also be adding more street lights throughout the business district.

