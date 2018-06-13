A 10-year-old boy was killed and four people were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon just north of Woodsboro, Texas.

According to Department of Public Safety troopers, it happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on northbound Highway 77. Five people were traveling in a Ford F-350 pickup when the vehicle's rear right wheel assembly came off, causing the driver to lose control.

The vehicle crossed both northbound lanes and overturned into the center median, coming to a stop in the southbound lanes of Highway 77. Troopers said two passengers who were not wearing seatbelts were ejected from the vehicle.

10-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez-Pena of Rio Grande City, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

HALO-Flight was called to transport three passengers to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi, where they are listed in critical-but-stable condition. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital by ambulance in stable condition.

DPS troopers said the accident is still under investigation.

