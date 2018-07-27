Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Friday marked 100 years since women first voted in the state of Texas, according to the League of Women Voters.

On July 27, 1918, women were able to cast ballots in all primary elections and nominating conventions in the Lone Star State. It was all because of a law passed in March of that same year which helped to push the suffrage movement.

Texas was the ninth state in the nation to ratify the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII