The 100th Kemps Ridley Sea Turtle nest of the year hatched Friday on the Padre Island National Seashore.

There was no public release of the hatching because the babies hatched just after 3 a.m.

According to rangers from the National Seashore, they only host public releases when they are sure the hatchlings will be ready for release at a reasonable hour.

The first public release is expected to be between June 14 and the 18.

