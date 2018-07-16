Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Thousands from across the country gathered in San Antonio Monday for the 109th NAACP national convention.

All in attendance hoped to learn something they could take back to their communities. One of the guest speakers, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, was invited by Corpus Christi NAACP chapter President Terry Mills.

Johnson spoke about the separation of children from their families when illegally crossing the border, and pledged to have his organization involved in more issues around the country, saying that nowadays the voice of the NAACP needs to be heard more than ever.

