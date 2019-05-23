CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday on First Edition, organizers of this year's 10th Annual Crawfish Boil in Fulton, TX invited the public out to enjoy a dinner of mudbugs while supporting our local troops overseas.

The Coastal Bend Troop Support, Inc. is a local non profit that sends care packages to our American Heroes.

Those who attend will get to enjoy a performance by the Corpus Christi Veterans Band, a silent auction, a even get to visit a mobil VA unit.

For those allergic to shellfish, hamburgers and hot dogs will also be offered.

There will even be a drawing for a free fishing trip for Veterans and active military members.

All the fun happens on Saturday May 25th from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 402 Fulton Beach Rd., Fulton, TX

A plate of crawfish and fixings is $20. The first 100 veterans or Active Military get one free meal ticket with their VA or Military ID shown at the door.