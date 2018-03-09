Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The 10th annual NAACP health fair is taking place Saturday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m at the Del Mar College West Campus.

The health fair is open to all and will be offering free health screenings, examinations, and giveaways. Health insurance is not required to receive services at the fair.

Coastal Bend Kidney Foundation is asking for volunteers to help with their screenings as part of the fair.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII