CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Saturday September 8th, the local Chapter of the NAACP is inviting the public out to their 10th Annual Health Fair.

This is a FREE event open to any and everyone. You do NOT need to have insurance to receive free health screenings, examinations and giveaways.

The health fair begins at 10 a.m and runs until 2 p.m. at the Del Mar College West Campus.

