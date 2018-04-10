Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police are investigating several vehicle break-ins that happened Thursday morning at a southside apartment complex.

According to police, the break-ins happened at an apartment complex on Middlecoff Road near Saratoga just after 5:45 a.m. Police said two people could be seen on surveillance video breaking into 11 cars and rummaging for personal belongings.

Two of the 11 cars were left unlocked. The thieves were only able to make off with a camera and bag.

If you have any information that can help police identify the two people call them at 361-886-2600.

