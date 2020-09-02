CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last year we told you about a Corpus Christi 10-year old who published his first book. Today the now 11-year old author was at Barnes and Noble where he was featured as a guest author.

Alex Garcia was only nine years old when he first wrote The Time Machine. The book is about two best friends, a mad scientist, and time travel.

He not only wrote the book, but also illustrated it himself.

"One day I was just reading a book and I like books," Garcia said, "and I thought I can do this I want to make people laugh."

Storytime started this morning at 11:30, followed by coloring which included illustrations by Garcia as well as cookies and milk then a book signing.

Garcia says he plans to come out with another book pretty soon.