11-year-old child accidentally shot on Hugo Drive in Corpus Christi

Earlier this evening, officers were called out to the 6000 block of Huge Drive for an accidental shooting.
When officers arrived, they found an 11-year-old child with a gun shot wound. Police say the child was then transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
