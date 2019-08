CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department was called to the scene of a pedestrian accident Wednesday afternoon involving a school bus in front of Ray High School.

According to authorities, an 11-year-old girl stepped out onto Texan Trail and was struck by a passing school bus. Emergency crews were called to the scene and treat the child.

3News is at the scene and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

