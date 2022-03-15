Still no answers 11 years after murder of 17-year-old James Ross in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is the 11th anniversary of the murder of a local teenager and officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department want to revisit the case in order to provide his family with some peace.
Investigators are asking for the public's help for any information they may have about the cold case murder of James Ross, 17.
The crime happened on Tuesday, March 15, 2011. Officers were called to the 3700 block of Lincoln St. around 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found James with serious injuries from a gunshot would. James later died from those injuries.
Officers were told by witnesses that James was standing out in his front yard when an unknown person fired shots in his direction, killing him.
If you know who is responsible, or have any additional information about this murder, call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.
The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.
