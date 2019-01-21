CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Saturday marks eleven years since Corpus Christi Police Officer Matthew Thebeau was killed in the line of duty.

The 25-year-old was killed while driving on Crosstown near Baldwin responding to a domestic violence call. His car struck a concrete wall and he flew out of the vehicle and was then hit by another car.

The two-year veteran was taken to hospital where he later passed away.

A memorial at the Nueces County Courthouse honors those who've lost their lives in the line of duty.

Thebeau's name is highlighted on the wall of honor, he is among local law enforcement officers and emergency responders who passed away in the line of duty over the years.

If you'd like to pay your respects to these fallen heroes in person the memorial can be found at the Nueces County Courthouse off Leopard Street.