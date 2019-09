CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 11th City Wide Health Fair was held this weekend.

Hundreds of people gathered at Del Mar College's West Campus to take advantage of the opportunity for free health and wellness services.

Included as part of the fair were vaccinations, blood pressure checks, dental and oral screenings as well as HIV testing and more.

The fair provided people the chance to see a doctor and talk to a health professional for free.

