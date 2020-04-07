11th COVID-19 related death reported in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District confirmed the eleventh death of a Nueces County resident due to COVID-19.
"The patient was a female between the age of 60-69 and was hospitalized in late-June. Her only underlying medical condition was hypertension. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased," stated city officials.
Any further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.
"The rapid increase in hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 is a major concern in our community. Protect yourself and the people around you by continuing to stay at home as much as possible, wear a face-covering in all public areas, leave 6 feet or more between you and others (non-family members), wash your hands as often as possible, do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around people who are sick and if you are sick, stay at home and self-isolate," added officials.
These simple but effective public health measures are our best defense in flattening the curve, health officials urge.
