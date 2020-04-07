11th COVID-19 related death reported in Nueces County

"The patient was a female between the age of 60-69 and was hospitalized in late-June. Her only underlying medical condition was hypertension. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased," stated city officials.

"The rapid increase in hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 is a major concern in our community. Protect yourself and the people around you by continuing to stay at home as much as possible, wear a face-covering in all public areas, leave 6 feet or more between you and others (non-family members), wash your hands as often as possible, do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around people who are sick and if you are sick, stay at home and self-isolate," added officials.