Hebbronville (KIII News) — 12 undocumented immigrants were detained Monday during a human smuggling attempt near Hebbronville, Texas.

It happened on a ranch near Market Road 1017, where U.S. Border Patrol agents were trying to stop a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle then drove into the brush and the passengers ran off.

Agents were able to catch up with them and discovered they were undocumented immigrants from Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico.

