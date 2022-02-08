$120,000 grant awarded to Corpus Christi's Justice for All Immigrants organization

The organization aims to provide services for immigrants in South Texas and members of the Coastal Bend community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend organization aimed at helping immigrants received a $120,000 grant Tuesday to assist in their cause.

Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas provided the generous grant monies to the group Justice for All Immigrants. The funds will help with a few different services for immigrants and the community including:

Educating the community about the immigration process and laws, and their roles in that system.

Holding legal clinics open to the community.

Providing training to Methodist Healthcare Ministries' staff members and their partners.

Providing individualized legal assistance in the referrals from Methodist Healthcare Ministries' staff.

Providing direct legal representation for all JFAI clients.

President and CEO of Methodist Healthcare Ministries, Jamie Wesolowski, said in a news release that, "by ensuring our immigrant neighbors have the legal information and access to quality legal services, we are helping them to advance and thrive in the communities we serve."

Justice for All Immigrants began in 2014 as Houston/East Texas Justice for Our Neighbors, which was originally called Justice for Our Neighbors Houston. The name was changed to Justice for All Immigrants in 2021 to better represent their work across Texas.

