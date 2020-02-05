The Coastal Bend is getting $1.2M in federal aid for public housing as part of COVID-19 relief funds. Senator John Cornyn says the money is coming from the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of The Cares Act.
The money will go to help residents currently living in public housing and section 8 homes in the area for things like resident support services, management, operations, safety and security.
Breakdown of the funds:
- Corpus Christi Housing Authority - $364,060
- Beeville Housing Authority - $101,714
- Falfurrias Housing Authority - $76,332
- Duval County Housing Authority - $32,989
- Alice Housing Authority - $85,267
- Kingsville Housing Authority - $132,358
- Three Rivers Housing Authority - $10,566
- Ingleside Housing Authority - $35,626
- Robstown Housing Authority - $170,434
- Taft Housing Authority - $46,703
- Sinton Housing Authority - $43,511
- Mathis Housing Authority - $67,767
- Aransas Pass Housing Authority - $77,399
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com: