The Coastal Bend is getting $1.2M in federal aid for public housing as part of COVID-19 relief funds. Senator John Cornyn says the money is coming from the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of The Cares Act.

The money will go to help residents currently living in public housing and section 8 homes in the area for things like resident support services, management, operations, safety and security.

Breakdown of the funds:

Corpus Christi Housing Authority - $364,060

Beeville Housing Authority - $101,714

Falfurrias Housing Authority - $76,332

Duval County Housing Authority - $32,989

Alice Housing Authority - $85,267

Kingsville Housing Authority - $132,358

Three Rivers Housing Authority - $10,566

Ingleside Housing Authority - $35,626

Robstown Housing Authority - $170,434

Taft Housing Authority - $46,703

Sinton Housing Authority - $43,511

Mathis Housing Authority - $67,767

Aransas Pass Housing Authority - $77,399

