Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Dementia and Alzheimer's will be just two of the primary topics during Friday, August 3, 2018's Family and Friends Caregiver's Festival.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and runs through 2:30 p.m. at the American Bank Center.

Call 361-238-7777. The event is free and there is plenty of room.

© 2018 KIII