CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas General Land Office announced Tuesday more than $135 million in Hurricane recovery funds are on the way.

The money is going to be used to build low-to-moderate-income housing for residents in several of the counties devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

Two developments will be built in Aransas County for about $12 million. San Patricio County will also add a complex at a price tag of $15 million, and Nueces County will get $8 million for a new development big enough to house 60 families.

14 developments will be built across the damaged counties.

