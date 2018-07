Sunday marks the final day of the 13th annual Express Beach Soccer Fest.

The soccer tournament started on Saturday at McGee Beach.

People lined the beach to watch teams of all ages play.

The event was organized by Express Soccer Club, a competitive soccer organization.

